We were looking for money in Magu's soakaway - Dismissed NAF officer confesses

Latest News

Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
Latest News

‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Latest News

Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

0out of 5

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

0out of 5

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

0out of 5

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

0out of 5

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
News

We were looking for money in Magu's soakaway - Dismissed NAF officer confesses

by 24/04/2018 02:39:00 0 comments 1 Views

- A dismissed officer of the Nigerian Air Force arrested for raiding a farm belonging to EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, has confessed to the crime

- The dismissed NAF officer said he and others arrested had information that there was money hidden on the farm

- He also confessed that his colleague killed a police officer met on the farm

One of the suspects recently paraded by the police for allegedly raiding the farm of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has confessed to the crime.

The suspects, a dismissed Nigerian Air Force Officer, Vincent Michael, with number: NAF12/26972L/CPL, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that he and two others, Inalegwu Omikpa, and Francis Ochife, raided the farmhouse because they were informed that Magu was keeping huge sums of money there, Punch reports.

READ ALSO: Bola Tinubu congratulates APC for embarking on congress

Michael said: “In November 2017, a friend of mine told me that his friend, Omikpa, told him that there was money at Magu’s house and that we should go and take it.

“At first, I did not buy the idea but he called me again and told me that we were not going to rob. He said all we needed to do was to go and dig the soakaway and get the money out.

“So, December 12, we went to the place and when we got there with two other soldiers, who were contacted by Omikpa, the captain grabbed the policeman who was on duty, I held his neck and Omikpa tied his hand and leg.

“After he was tied, I picked up the digger and made my way to the soakaway. I noticed a ray of torchlight and then I went back and noticed that a boy who kills animals at the farm was also there.

“They tied him also and the captain came to join me where I was breaking the soakaway. I broke two soakaways but I did not see any money. I received a phone call later that people had started noticing that we were on the farm, so we left.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Michael added that the police officer killed on the farm was murdered by Omikpa.

He said: “Omikpa killed the policeman because we left him with the policeman and he later came to join us where we were breaking the soakaway."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, April 20, announced the promotion of 18 senior officers including the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More