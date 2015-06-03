We were looking for money in Magu's soakaway - Dismissed NAF officer confesses

- A dismissed officer of the Nigerian Air Force arrested for raiding a farm belonging to EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, has confessed to the crime

- The dismissed NAF officer said he and others arrested had information that there was money hidden on the farm

- He also confessed that his colleague killed a police officer met on the farm

One of the suspects recently paraded by the police for allegedly raiding the farm of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has confessed to the crime.

The suspects, a dismissed Nigerian Air Force Officer, Vincent Michael, with number: NAF12/26972L/CPL, told journalists in Abuja on Monday that he and two others, Inalegwu Omikpa, and Francis Ochife, raided the farmhouse because they were informed that Magu was keeping huge sums of money there, Punch reports.

Michael said: “In November 2017, a friend of mine told me that his friend, Omikpa, told him that there was money at Magu’s house and that we should go and take it.

“At first, I did not buy the idea but he called me again and told me that we were not going to rob. He said all we needed to do was to go and dig the soakaway and get the money out.

“So, December 12, we went to the place and when we got there with two other soldiers, who were contacted by Omikpa, the captain grabbed the policeman who was on duty, I held his neck and Omikpa tied his hand and leg.

“After he was tied, I picked up the digger and made my way to the soakaway. I noticed a ray of torchlight and then I went back and noticed that a boy who kills animals at the farm was also there.

“They tied him also and the captain came to join me where I was breaking the soakaway. I broke two soakaways but I did not see any money. I received a phone call later that people had started noticing that we were on the farm, so we left.”

Michael added that the police officer killed on the farm was murdered by Omikpa.

He said: “Omikpa killed the policeman because we left him with the policeman and he later came to join us where we were breaking the soakaway."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday, April 20, announced the promotion of 18 senior officers including the acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

