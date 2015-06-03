Accolades as University of Maiduguri produces 78 first class graduates

- The VC of UNIMAID, Ibrahim Njodi, says 17, 895 graduates would be conferred with various degrees and certificates during its 23rd combined convocation ceremony

- He explains that 3, 527 students were graduands of the post graduate school programmes

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Monday, April 23, said it produced 78 first class graduates for the 2015/ 2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions.

The vice chancellor of the University, Ibrahim Njodi, made the disclosure at a pre-convocation press conference in Maiduguri, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Njodi said that a total of 17, 895 graduates would be conferred with various degrees and certificates during its 23rd combined convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

He explained that 3, 527 students were graduands of the Post Graduate School programmes comprising of 56 PhD graduates; 570 masters degree graduates and 2, 901 post graduate diploma graduands .

Njodi added that the statistics of the undergraduates showed that 8, 643 graduands would be awarded degrees, 7, 278 of the number were from the regular programmes, 573 from affiliated colleges and 714 were distance learning programmes.

He disclosed that 5, 725 graduates would received diploma certificates, adding that 106 and 102 graduates would receive awards for the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, respectively.

The vice chancellor disclosed that three lecturers would also be conferred with the title of emeritus professor for their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the university.

“We remain committed and resilient to excel in our academic pursuit inspite of the challenges posed by the insurgency.

“The University continued with its services and achieved significant feat in the past nine years,” he said.

Njodi disclosed that the university with support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), corporate organisations and philanthropists executed viable projects in the school.

He explained that the projects were designed to provide an enabling teaching and learning environment, as well as research, to enhance academic excellence.

He listed the projects to include senate complex building, mega house, veterinary centre and instructional technology centre.

Njodi added that the projects were completed and billed for inauguration as part of activities lined up for the convocation ceremony.

