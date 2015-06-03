Latest News

‘Why President Buhari Is Right About Nigerian Youths Being Lazy’- Momoh

24/04/2018 03:45:00
‘Why There Is No Constant Power Supply In Nigeria’- Federal Government

24/04/2018 03:49:00
Horror! Herdsmen Kill Soldier In Benue State (See Details)

24/04/2018 03:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Avicii's family thank fans for their 'loving words' after his death

Nxivm leader Allison Mack seeks plea deal for sex trafficking charges

Inspirational stories reveal the bond with stranger whose life your child saved with organ donation

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes check out luxury $8m mansion

Viewers warm to Duchess of Cornwall in The Real Camilla documentary

Mohamed Mansour

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Johann Rupert

Chris Kirubi

Markus Jooste

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Mensah Otabil

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Accolades as University of Maiduguri produces 78 first class graduates

by 24/04/2018 02:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The VC of UNIMAID, Ibrahim Njodi, says 17, 895 graduates would be conferred with various degrees and certificates during its 23rd combined convocation ceremony

- He explains that 3, 527 students were graduands of the post graduate school programmes

- Young lady graduates as the youngest PhD holder in Covenant University

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Monday, April 23, said it produced 78 first class graduates for the 2015/ 2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions.

The vice chancellor of the University, Ibrahim Njodi, made the disclosure at a pre-convocation press conference in Maiduguri, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Njodi said that a total of 17, 895 graduates would be conferred with various degrees and certificates during its 23rd combined convocation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

READ ALSO: Why we are laying siege in Dino Melaye’s house - Police gives explanation

He explained that 3, 527 students were graduands of the Post Graduate School programmes comprising of 56 PhD graduates; 570 masters degree graduates and 2, 901 post graduate diploma graduands .

Njodi added that the statistics of the undergraduates showed that 8, 643 graduands would be awarded degrees, 7, 278 of the number were from the regular programmes, 573 from affiliated colleges and 714 were distance learning programmes.

He disclosed that 5, 725 graduates would received diploma certificates, adding that 106 and 102 graduates would receive awards for the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, respectively.

The vice chancellor disclosed that three lecturers would also be conferred with the title of emeritus professor for their outstanding performance and contributions to the development of the university.

“We remain committed and resilient to excel in our academic pursuit inspite of the challenges posed by the insurgency.

READ ALSO: Good news as FG finally ends Bsc/HND disparity across Nigeria

“The University continued with its services and achieved significant feat in the past nine years,” he said.

Njodi disclosed that the university with support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), corporate organisations and philanthropists executed viable projects in the school.

He explained that the projects were designed to provide an enabling teaching and learning environment, as well as research, to enhance academic excellence.

He listed the projects to include senate complex building, mega house, veterinary centre and instructional technology centre.

Njodi added that the projects were completed and billed for inauguration as part of activities lined up for the convocation ceremony.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com has come across the success story of a brilliant young lady who became the youngest doctorate degree graduate from Covenant University.

The lady identified as Chiamaka Deborah Motilewa is 25 years old. The 25-year-old who was excited to receive her certificate took to Twitter to share her success story.

Motilewa who was awarded her PhD degree in business administration at Covenant University, shared her certificate on Twitter. She also noted that she is the youngest to get a PhD at the university.

Benue IDPs: Education amidst crisis | NAIJ.com TV

Source: Naija.ng

