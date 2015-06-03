MDC Alliance outlines sweeping economic reforms

The MDC Alliance has kickstarted its bid to reshape the Zimbabwean economy for a post-Zanu-PF government, anchored on Transformation, Opportunities and Prosperity (TOP).

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti unveiled a blueprint for sweeping reforms of the Zimbabwean economy at an MDC Alliance rally in Chipinge at the weekend, as the opposition front-runner looks to implement MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa's agenda to promote economic growth by slashing red tape.

The so-called TOP blueprint recommends a raft of measures to encourage democracy, inclusive participation, a stable micro-economic system, public service reform, industrial transformation; broad-based economic empowerment agenda, the creation of a balanced economy, FDI and the greening of the environment.

Biti said the MDC Alliance's economic blueprint that is pinned on TOP is meant to bring about a holistic transformation of society. He said the blueprint aims to grow the national cake for the benefit of all people.

Biti said Zanu-PF had created an economic model which does not celebrate growth and said TOP is set to deal with the moribund economic situation that Zanu-PF perpetuated.

He said the ruling party had created a system of patronage and a crisis of misalignment of policy and action.

TOP's thrust is set to increase the growth rate exponentially, further reduce inflation, deliver a $100 billion economy, improve electricity generation and build a social contract.

This comes as Zimbabwe's economy has deteriorated to levels of catastrophic proportions, with almost three generations never having been employed formally, Biti said.

He said should the opposition be elected into government in forthcoming elections set for no later than August, its top priority is job creation.

"Our children have no jobs and we now have three generations that have never been employed formally," Biti said, adding that "parents sell livestock, their cows to send their children to school and they go on to graduate with degrees only for them to sell airtime and second hand clothes on the streets."

He said Chamisa's government will prioritise creating opportunities for Zimbabweans to be able to work towards the "obligation to live in prosperity."

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader said it was unacceptable that university graduates roam the streets doing menial jobs or vending.

"If you throw a stone among vendors at Sakubva market in Mutare, for example, chances are high that you will hit a graduate.

"Jobs are the nexus between development and transformation. We need to transform our road infrastructure and energy supply by creating 6 000 megawatts, constructing metro rails and all this creates employment for our people," he said.