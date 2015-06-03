Man attacked for 'outstanding sex worker bill'

A KwaZulu-Natal man was allegedly subjected to an assault and robbery after a woman, thought to be a sex worker, accused him of not paying for services rendered.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram on Tuesday said the man had been assaulted and robbed by three individuals on Todd Street in Verulam, north of Durban, after he was accused of failing to pay R80 "for services provided by a local [sex worker]".

Balram said his officers were called to the scene by onlookers who witnessed the man being assaulted by a woman and two men.

"Upon arrival, RUSA members apprehended two of the three suspects. The 30-year-old victim explained that, shortly after leaving a pharmacy, he was approached by the woman who claimed that he had had sex with her sister who is a [sex worker].

"She demanded R80 for services which her sister provided. When he denied the allegations, the woman left and returned with two men."

Balram said the three then began assaulting the Parkgate resident, before stealing his wallet, containing an undisclosed amount of cash, and his cellphone.

"When they noticed Reaction Officers approaching they fled. However, two of them were apprehended. The victim's cellphone was found in the female suspect's possession."

Police are investigating.