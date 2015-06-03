MDC-T property auctioned

Some MDC-T properties that were part of a lawsuit by an ex-worker being auctioned off to cover storage.

In 2017, the MDC headquarters was left empty after the Deputy Sheriff pounced on the opposition party's offices and seized property in order to settle a $108 000 debt owed to one of the party's former employees.

Dura, along with 15 other MDC employees, won an arbitration award for $600 000 for unfair dismissal.

Following the award, the MDC is said to have appealed and subsequently lost the appeal at the Labour Court.

The applicants then applied for the quantification of the award.

Dura is owed up to 27 months salary arrears, damages for 36 months and other benefits.

The labour-backed party has a series of disputes with its former employees.

In 2015, the Deputy Sheriff raided Tsvangirai's residence in Highlands and the party headquarters but failed to attach any property. This was after the MDC reportedly terminated contracts of 13 security aides in August 2010 before the Labour Court reversed the decision and ordered the party to reinstate them with full benefits.

Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba ordered the party to pay a five percent interest on the varying amounts awarded to the employees in addition to the legal costs.

The Deputy Sheriff left Tsvangirai's house and the party headquarters empty-handed after the MDC produced a court order staying the execution.