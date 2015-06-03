Zanu-PF rolls out food programme

Zanu-PF Harare Province Woman's League is rolling out a food distribution programme for windows and the elderly woman.

In an interview on sidelines of the programme in Harare North Constituency, Zanu-PF Harare Province Women's League Chairperson, Ratidzo Mukarati said widows and elderly woman should be looked after as they face many challenges.

"Windows and elderly women are left behind in most empowerment programmes," said Mukarati.

Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Harare East Constituency, Mavis Gumbo noted that the distribution of maize to families will improve their diet as well as eradicate poverty.

"Women are the ones who look after the family and they need food to feed their children," she said.

Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF primary elections have been slated for the 29th of April and aspiring candidates are busy campaigning in different constituencies.