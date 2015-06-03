Zanu-PF rolls out food programme

Zanu-PF rolls out food programmeby Bridget Makura 24/04/2018 07:21:00 0 comments 1 Views
In an interview on sidelines of the programme in Harare North Constituency, Zanu-PF Harare Province Women's League Chairperson, Ratidzo Mukarati said widows and elderly woman should be looked after as they face many challenges.
"Windows and elderly women are left behind in most empowerment programmes," said Mukarati.
"Women are the ones who look after the family and they need food to feed their children," she said.
Meanwhile, the Zanu-PF primary elections have been slated for the 29th of April and aspiring candidates are busy campaigning in different constituencies.
