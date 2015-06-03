WATCH: Zimbabwe's international re-engagement and socio-economic recovery

The government of Zimbabwe is pursuing an agenda for economic recovery and promoting itself as a trade and investment destination following a presidential transition in November 2017.

This 'new economic order' includes ambitions to normalize relationships with international partners, creditors and investors. Delivering on promises of growth is imperative in a country where over 80 percent of economic activity is informal, and citizens' resilience is being severely tested by acute liquidity shortages, among other things.

But rebuilding foreign, trade and investment relations will require political legitimacy and stability, and a clear and consistent policy agenda.

HE Sibusiso Moyo, minister of foreign affairs and international trade of Zimbabwe, discusses the government's plans for re-engagement and renewal of Zimbabwe's international economic relations.