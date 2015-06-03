'Bin Laden's Tunisian bodyguard' on welfare

Latest News

Five Bankers Sacked, Police Officers Questioned Over Offa Robbery

24/04/2018 07:37:00
Adekunle Gold Sets Coachella Target For Himself

24/04/2018 07:38:00
Fayose Tells Corpers What To Do If He Asks Them To Rig Election For Him

24/04/2018 07:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

0out of 5

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

0out of 5

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

0out of 5

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

0out of 5

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

0out of 5

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
News

'Bin Laden's Tunisian bodyguard' on welfare

24/04/2018 07:07:00
  24 April 2018
Bild headline - screenshotImage copyright Bild screenshot
Image caption The popular German tabloid Bild headlines the case of Sami A

A Tunisian man who once allegedly protected Osama Bin Laden has lived in Germany since 1997 and gets €1,168 (£1,022) a month in welfare payments.

The figure was revealed by a regional government, after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) asked about the man, known as Sami A.

German media have not reported the man's full name for privacy reasons.

He denies jihadist links. Deportation to Tunisia was ruled out because of fears that he could be tortured there.

Bin Laden ran the al-Qaeda jihadist network and approved the devastating 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001. He was shot dead by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

  • The long search for Osama bin Laden
  • What we learned from Bin Laden files

At least three of the 9/11 suicide pilots were members of an al-Qaeda cell based in Hamburg, northern Germany.

According to witness testimony from a German anti-terror trial in 2005, Sami A served for several months in 2000 as one of Bin Laden's bodyguards in Afghanistan. He denies that, but judges in Düsseldorf believed the witness.

Sami A was investigated for alleged al-Qaeda links in 2006, but he was not charged.

Image copyright AFP
Image caption After 9/11 Bin Laden was public enemy number one for the US

Sami A lives with a German wife and four children in the city of Bochum, in western Germany.

After obtaining a temporary residence permit in Germany in 1999 he took several technology courses and moved to the city in 2005.

His asylum application was rejected in 2007 because the authorities had listed him as a security risk. He has to report daily at a police station.

  • Should Germany pay migrants to go home?
  • Is Germany's migrant crisis over?

Suspected jihadists face the risk of torture in North Africa, according to the German government. So Tunisia and its Arab neighbours are not on the list of safe countries of origin to which migrants can be deported.

Torture is banned under the European Convention on Human Rights.

