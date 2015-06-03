SAA cancels flights to Mauritius as tropical storm hits

South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled flights between Johannesburg and Mauritius due to a tropical storm.

Tropical storm Fakir was reported to have brought heavy rain‚ strong winds and caused a landslide on the island of Reunion on Tuesday. Schools remained closed on the island.

SAA said in a brief statement that it had cancelled flights on Tuesday and Wednesday to nearby Mauritius.

The following flights are affected:

- Tuesday 24 April 2018: SA190/MK950 of April 24 2018 from Johannesburg to Mauritius SA191/MK949 of April24 2018 from Mauritius to Johannesburg

- Wednesday 25 April 2018: SA190/April 25 from Johannesburg to Mauritius SA191/April 25 from Mauritius to Johannesburg to operate with A340-600 (42 Business and 275 Economy seats) instead of the A330-300

Video footage of the impact of the storm was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.