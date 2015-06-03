Public sectors unions have rejected a request by the government for a postponement of wage negotiations and are now demanding that it return to the negotiating table on Tuesday afternoon.

The unions‚ both those under Cosatu and outside the federation‚ are angry over a statement that was released by acting Public Service and Administration Minister Naledi Pandor requesting more time in order to prepare for negotiations.

Unions argue that the statement was released to the public without their consultation as parties involved in the negotiations.

Pandor released the statement on April 22‚ on behalf of the mandate committee.

This committee consists of the ministers of finance‚ defence‚ health‚ basic education‚ justice and correctional services‚ police‚ co-operative governance and traditional affairs‚ labour‚ state security‚ higher education and training‚ home affairs‚ planning‚ monitoring‚ and evaluation‚ and social development.