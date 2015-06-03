Parly orders probe into North West's R100m animal donation

This was at a time when the North West provincial department of rural‚ environmental and agriculture development was spending R100-million on a donation of "high value" to the South African Rare Game Breeders Holdings (SARGBH).

ANC MP and chairperson of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs Philemon Mapulane said the committee has now resolved to revive their report on the matter after they decided to involve their counterparts from the National Council of Provinces‚ which is responsible for overseeing the affairs of provincial government departments.

Mapulane said their decision would be sent to the houses of parliament - the NCOP and the National Assembly -some time this week or next week for ratification before the national treasury and the auditor-general could intervene.

He said the R100-million was just the tip of the iceberg as they suspected that some criminal elements had been involved in the 2016 transaction.

Mapulane said they wanted the entire R100-million transaction to be reversed with monies recovered from all government officials involved because it breached the public finance management act.