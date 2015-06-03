Pandor said there had been reports that students had submitted all the required information to qualify for bursaries but higher education institutions had not received funds.

“There are still significant challenges regarding system integration between NSFAS and the institutions. This integration process has affected the submission of registration data to the scheme‚” Pandor said.

She said the exchange of data was crucial as this would confirm to NSFAS that eligible students were registered at an institution.

“I have instructed NSFAS to urgently address the integration issues and work with the affected institutions.

“It is crucial that NSFAS finalises the 2018 funding decisions urgently to ensure that all eligible students are confirmed‚ bursary agreements are signed and students get their allowances.”

She said every single delay had a real effect on students‚ on their ability to access accommodation and food‚ books and ultimately on their ability to succeed.