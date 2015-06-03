But Ngobese said Conco left Nomkhubulwane three or for years ago and she had heard that Conco was recruited by a political party during the 2014 general elections to woo young girls for votes.

Ngobese said she was surprised when she was called by newspapers on Friday inquiring about her directorship of Nomkhubulwane after news broke that Conco was Zuma’s bride-to-be.

“What irritates me is that she claims to be a director of my organisation while she left a long time ago to live her own life. What director was she? Because she was just a participant and she has no direction herself‚” said Ngobese.

“I was surprised when I was contacted by newspapers asking me about her and I said it’s been a long time since I saw her. I heard from other young girls that they had a social media group where they communicated and she talked about getting married.”

Ngobese described Conco’s behaviour of getting pregnant before marriage as “shameful”.

“She is exploiting other girls to what she is doing. Girls are very ashamed of what she has done. How can a wife be tested‚ and has a wife ever been accompanied by young girls when getting married?” fumed Ngobese.

Conco‚ 24‚ a former massage-parlour owner‚ has been visiting the Nkandla compound since she was 19‚ according to her unverified Twitter account.

She is reportedly ready to settle with the former president‚ who is 52 years her senior.