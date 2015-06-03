WATCH | Ramaphosa showered with praise on BA flight

WATCH | Ramaphosa showered with praise on BA flightby Mgaqelwa Oatway 24/04/2018 08:39:00 0 comments 1 Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa was showered with praise when he boarded his flight from Durban to Johannesburg on Monday.
Lutendo Mugagadeli, who goes by the name Vendaboy Poet, shared his aspiration to be the president's official praise singer on social media quite often. So he was unsurprisingly delighted to meet Ramaphosa when British Airways invited him to welcome the president.
