Spokesperson for Port St Johns' Forum for Tourism and owner of Outspan restaurant Katharyn Costello said unemployment was high in the town and most jobs depended on tourism. But‚ she said‚ the municipal workers had no other option but to fight for their rights.

Costello said the appointment of a new mayor‚ Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo‚ was “the best thing to have happened in Port St Johns for a long time. Things are changing for the better”. An acting municipal manager‚ Basil Mase‚ has also been appointed.

Mlombile-Cingo‚ who met the leadership of Samwu earlier this month‚ said there was agreement that the crisis had to end. “Workers need to come back to work and they need to be paid their salaries.”

Mlombile-Cingo would not comment further‚ saying she would say more when things were “back to normal”.

During the winter months of June and July Port St Johns attracts thousands of tourists from around the world for the annual sardine run. Dolphins‚ whales and sharks as well as birds chase the fish. The phenomenon brings millions of rands to the town.

Everyone hopes by June the problems of Port St Johns will be solved. “For us‚ the people of Mpondoland‚ tourism is our livelihood‚” said Costello.