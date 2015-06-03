Liverpool to face Roma's De Rossi who has brutal tattoo on his leg

- Liverpool will face Roma on Wednesday, April 25, in the Champions League semi final

- But they must be wary of Roma's Daniele De Rossi who has brutal tattoo on his leg

- The player was superb as the Italian club sent Barcelona out of the Champions League

Premier League campaigners Liverpool will face Roma on Wednesday, April 25, in their first leg semi final clash of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

But the Reds will need to be wary of Roma's tough-tackling warrior Daniele De Rossi if they are to beat the Italian club in front of their faithfuls.

Rossi is not shy in sticking a foot in and even has a 'Caution: Late Tackle' sign tattooed on his right calf.

The 34-year-old has proved he can be the catalyst to fire Roma to the final after his astonishing performance against Barcelona in the previous round.

Meanwhile, the last time Roma faced Liverpool at Anfield was in 2002 when De Rossi was just an 18-year-old.

Liverpool will also have Egypt international Mohamed Salah to rely on for this tie against Roma considering his performances this season.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was crowned the PFA Player of the year after scoring 31 goals this term in the Premier League with three games to end the season.

The Egyptian fought off competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne to scoop the prestigious individual prize on Sunday night, April 22.

