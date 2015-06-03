Libya returnees stage protest at Edo govt house over N1,100 bank deduction on stipends

Some Libya returnees on Tuesday, April 24, were at the Edo state government house in Benin City to protest the management of their stipend accounts by financial institutions where their accounts are domiciled, and related issues.

The protest was peaceful and the issues raised were largely administrative such as N1,100 deduction for Automated Teller Machine card, maintenance fee and sundry issues, Vanguard reports.

After the protest, an open letter addressed to the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, was received by officials of the state government for onward transmission to the governor.

NAIJ.com previously reported that as the repatriation of Nigerians in Libya continued, Governor Obaseki approved the release of 150 hectares of land and N100million seed capital for the 150 Libyan returnees and victims of human trafficking.

The money and land were given to those who completed a skills acquisition training at the Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) office in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

