OAU lecturer scandal: Group reacts as panel denies female student's lawyer attendance at sitting

“I Think I Should Go For Second Term” – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Birthday girl screams in terror as she’s engulfed in flames when hydrogen balloons explode

CNN's Jake Tapper tells Ellen he had a 'rather large crush' on her

Emmnauel and Brigitte Macron spend full day with Trump and Melania

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

Yeti defends its belief in Second Amendment after dispute with NRA

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

News

OAU lecturer scandal: Group reacts as panel denies female student's lawyer attendance at sitting

by 24/04/2018 07:55:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The lawyers of Monica Osagie, the OAU female student involved in a scandal with Professor Richard Akindele have been denied entry to at a sitting

- One of the members denied entry to the venue was a representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi

- Afolabi said that so far the venue for the sitting is not known

The investigative panel set up by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to probe the alleged scandal involving The investigative panel set up by the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, to probe the alleged scandal involving Monica Osagie and Professor Richard Akindele, on Tuesday, April 24, prevented the victim from using any legal representation.

One of the members denied entry to the venue was a representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). While the venue for the sitting was still kept secret, the panel insisted that Osagie's lawyers would not be allowed entry, the Punch reports.

READ ALSO: NASS leadership hold meeting over invasion of Senate chamber

But lawyers to Osagie led by Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, a gender activist and executive director of women advocates, research and documentation centre, protested that they must be allowed inside the venue.

She said: “The Secretary of the panel came to meet us in front of the OAU Amphitheatre and did not want to disclose the venue. For now, we don’t know where the venue will be and the panel is insisting that lawyers should not follow Monica Osagie into the venue as they don’t want any lawyer to be with them.

“The NHRC is also well represented here as an independent observer. But I have insisted that she won’t go there without her lawyers. But after our protest, they have now agreed that two lawyers from our end should be there. But we don’t know where they are going to sit.”

A letter of invitation dated Thursday, April 19, from the office of the secretary, post-graduate college, said Osagie should appear before the panel.

The letter with Ref. No: ADP 15/16/H/1424 entitled: “Re: Investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student: Detailed audio recording: Request for the presentation of Miss Osagie Monica Oselode”, was signed by the OAU Deputy Registrar and Post-Graduate College Secretary, A.O. Fadeyibi.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The letter read: “I write at the instance of the Provost, Post-Graduate College to invite you to appear before the investigative panel on alleged harassment of a female student detailed in audio recording at its meeting which will come up at 10:00am on Tuesday April 24 2018.

“Please be informed that on arrival, you are required to call the Secretary to the panel to facilitate your appearance before the panel. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that the congress of university academics at OAU and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had called for a thorough investigation into the case of Akindele, the lecturer who allegedly demanded gratification from his student for marks.

Parents advice government over ASUU strike - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
