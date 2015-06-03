BBNaija 2018: Finalist steps out for their media tour

BBNaija 2018 finalists are having a great time, as they can't contain all the love their fans has showered on them.

The housemates who returned on Monday, April 23, were welcomed in a grand style at the airport by their fans and well wishers.

Still in the moment of fame and publicity, the housemates gets ready for the teeming audience who wants to hear what they have to say while they were in the house.

READ ALSO: Cute new photos of actress Stella Damasus as she clocks 40

Cool delightful pictures of them dressed up in lovely outfits, ready for their media tours is giving their fans all the vibes.

Check the pictures below.

PAY ATTENTION:Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Top-4 Things That Could Only Happen In Nigeria - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng