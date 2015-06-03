Breaking: Buhari, CJN meet inside Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

NAIJ.com gathered that the special assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmed, said in a tweet that the meeting is holding behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the items on the meeting’s agenda were not known as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the president left Abuja on Monday, April 9 to for an official visit to British Prime Minister, Theresa May, as both leaders discussed Nigeria-British relations.

He also participated at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM), held from Wednesday, April 18 to Friday, April 20.

