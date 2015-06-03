Senate Invasion: Read how Senator Omo-Agege breached NASS Powers and Privileges Act

- Thugs stormed the Nigerian Senate chamber on Wednesday, April 18, and stole the mace

- The thugs sponsored by suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege later dumped the Senate's symbol of authority by the road side

- A look at Omo-Agege's action showed he breached the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act of 2018

Reactions trailing the invasion of the Nigerian Senate chambers during plenary on Wednesday, April 18, is yet to die down.

Condemnations continue to pour in from prominent Nigerians over the action of All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta state.

Omo-Agege, who is currently on suspension, defied the authority of the Senate, and stormed the hallowed chambers with thugs who made away with the mace - the red chamber's symbol of authority.

A look at the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act of 2018 shows that Omo-Agege broke the law and should as a matter of fact, be heavily punished for his actions.

The Act under 'Conduct of Members' clearly states that the

“Any member of a legislative house who assaults or obstructs a member of the legislative house within the chamber or precincts of the house; or assaults or obstructs any officer of the legislative house while on execution of his duty....shall be guilty of contempt of the legislative house.”

The Act also stated the punishment that should be meted out to such a person.

See evidence below:

Excerpts from the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act of 2018

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari signed it into law earlier this year.

Senator Omo-Agege had openly opposed the red chamber's elections reordering bill and subsequently instituted a case against the Senate in court to avoid being punished for his actions.

The Senate ethics committee had earlier recommended that Omo-Agege be suspended for 181 days but the Senate reduced it after pleas from his colleagues.

TOP-4 Over-the-top Reactions of Nigerian Lawmakers to Certain Circumstances | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng