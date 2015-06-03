Don't date 1 man, take as many as 5 - Female gospel singer advises

- A gospel Ghanaian musician Esaaba Haizel has advised young women to date, multiple partners, before they get married

- According to Esaaba, it is risky to date one man as a lady can be jilted at any time

- The singer also argued that it will give the ladies chance to assess the guys and choose the best

A US-based Ghanaian female gospel musician, Esaaba Haizel has stirred some controversy with her advice on dating.

The gospel singer has been using her social media accounts to advise young ladies to date three to five men.

According to Haizel, her advise stems from the fact that she believes dating multiple partners in order to assess them before selecting Mr Right.

READ ALSO: I can’t be Miracle’s girlfriend - Nina reveals in new video interview

Speaking on Abusua FM, the singer explained that dating one man is very risky because the man might break the woman’s heart by jilting her after heavily investing in the relationship. She quickly added that the ladies should be careful not get in any sexual activities with the men.

Haizel said: "I advised young girls on my Facebook wall to have three to five men at the same time without having any sexual intercourse with them. You just have to be firm not to sleep with them. Having multiple partners will help you to study them, then you let the rest go, by choosing just one. Why waste your time to date only one person?"

The gospel singer further explained that dating multiple men also has many other advantages aside from the giving the lady a chance to assess them.

"I’m saying this because you can’t have it all. One of the men would be interested in your business, one would be concerned about the food you eat on daily basis thereby supply your needs, the other will be interested in the shoes, make ups, clothing you wear, the list goes on," she stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Though Esaaba's view sounds controversial but she believes it is good advice which would not be given even in church.

"I’m a Christian, is there something wrong with my advice to young ladies who aspire to marry? It's a good advice your pastor cannot give you," she quizzed.

I will impregnate my house help if my wife doesn't cook for me - Babe De Baba - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng