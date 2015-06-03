Nigerian Army kills several Boko Haram terrorists in heavy gun fight

- The Nigerian Army continues to have the upper hand over insurgents in the northeast

Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force while on clearance operation on Sunday, April 22 April destroyed another Boko Haram enclave at Buk in Damboa local government area of Borno state .

According to a statement sent to NAIJ.com by the director army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, some members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while others fled the scene during the operation.

Items recovered from the insurgents include:

1. One truck

2. One gun truck

3. Three motorcycles

4. One tricycle

5. A bunker and an IED factory (they have been destroyed)

NAIJ.com gathered that five aged women who were held hostage by the terrorists were also freed during the operation.

Also, two soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a military facility.

Meanwhile, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, in the night of Friday, April 13, successfully destroyed some Boko Haram terrorists vehicles at a location, about 12 kilometers east of Arege, in the Lake Chad region.

Earlier on, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had discovered the terrorists activities, with some vehicles mounted with guns, moving within the location.

Accordingly, the ATF detailed NAF Mi-35M helicopter gunships to conduct air interdiction strikes to take out the targets.

