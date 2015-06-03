Famous social media ‘scammer’ Pablo Ayodeji reportedly in fresh scandal over his plans to take his own life

In 2017, a story went viral on social media regarding a girl who was invited on a date by a man who then took to social media to mock her for eating his money. The girl then returned his money asking him to keep the change.

That saga eventually came to be known as the ‘5k bae’ story. The main guy who was involved in that story Pablo Ayodeji has since become known for his antics on social media (especially Twitter).

He was once accused of using creating another page where he claimed to be a white woman. He used this page to scam people until he was caught and exposed. He apologised for his actions then but it appears he hasn’t changed at all.

READ ALSO: I can’t be Miracle’s girlfriend - Nina reveals in new video interview

Ayodeji recently took to his Twitter page to write that he wanted to take his own life. After doing this, someone offered to pay N500k into his account to discourage him from ending it all. He responded by expressing his desire to receive the money.

This led many to believe he was trying to scam the person who tried to help him. See screenshots below:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Top-4 Things That Could Only Happen In Nigeria | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng