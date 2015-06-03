Chelsea star in discussion with PSG director over possible switch to France

- Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is keen on a move to French giant Paris Saint Germain to firm up their interest

Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is keen on a move to French giant Paris Saint Germain to firm up their interest.

Respected French media, Le Parisien, insists that Courtois met with PSG sports director Antero Henrique earlier this year and they discussed a possible summer move.

The Belgium international is eager for PSG to make a serious proposal, though his priority remains Real Madrid.

The former on-loan Atletico Madrid loanee is also in regular contact with Real president Florentino Perez as he weighs up his options ahead of the summer market.

Significantly, despite openly talking about renewing his contract with Chelsea, there's been little progress on that front.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to sanction a move for Chelsea duo of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard at the end of the ongoing season.

These two Belgian internationals have emerged as summer transfer targets for Real Madrid and the Bernabeu club are ready to tempt Chelsea with massive deal.

Source: Naija.ng