Chelsea star in discussion with PSG director over possible switch to France

Latest News

Latest News

“I Think I Should Go For Second Term” – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
Latest News

#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
Latest News

NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Birthday girl screams in terror as she’s engulfed in flames when hydrogen balloons explode

0out of 5

CNN's Jake Tapper tells Ellen he had a 'rather large crush' on her

0out of 5

Emmnauel and Brigitte Macron spend full day with Trump and Melania

0out of 5

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

0out of 5

Yeti defends its belief in Second Amendment after dispute with NRA

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
News

Chelsea star in discussion with PSG director over possible switch to France

by 24/04/2018 07:34:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is keen on a move to French giant Paris Saint Germain to firm up their interest

- It was discussed that Courtois met with PSG sports director Antero Henrique earlier this year and they discussed a possible summer move

- The Belgium international is eager for PSG to make a serious proposal, though his priority remains Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is keen on a move to French giant Paris Saint Germain to firm up their interest.

Respected French media, Le Parisien, insists that Courtois met with PSG sports director Antero Henrique earlier this year and they discussed a possible summer move.

Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois eager for PSG to firm up interest

Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois eager for PSG to firm up interest

READ ALSO: Champions League semi final preview: Liverpool vs Roma

The Belgium international is eager for PSG to make a serious proposal, though his priority remains Real Madrid.

The former on-loan Atletico Madrid loanee is also in regular contact with Real president Florentino Perez as he weighs up his options ahead of the summer market.

Significantly, despite openly talking about renewing his contract with Chelsea, there's been little progress on that front.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

NAIJ.com previously reported that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ready to sanction a move for Chelsea duo of Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard at the end of the ongoing season.

These two Belgian internationals have emerged as summer transfer targets for Real Madrid and the Bernabeu club are ready to tempt Chelsea with massive deal.

Who has the better team; Chelsea or Arsenal? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More