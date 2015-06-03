Ronaldo, Messi, 2 other footballers who always show off their children on Instagram

- Football stars take pride in putting their family pictures on social media

- They also make a statement with matching outfits with their children

- Ronaldo, Messi, are players who usually appreciate their loved ones

When it comes to appreciating ones family on social media, football celebrities have now taken the forefront.

Many of them release pictures of how they holiday together with their loved ones on exotic locations.

Though their lifestyles are incomparable to that of an ordinary man and they give so much preference on what they wear especially with their children.

Here are four notable celebrities who usually flaunt their children for the world to see on social media.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

The Real Madrid superstar's oldest son, Cristiano Jr, is definitely a replica version of the his father who has five-time Ballon d'Or awards under his belt.

The seven-year-old even trains and plays like the Portuguese superstar not only just posing with similar clothes.

2. Neymar

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has a son, Davi, and is often spotted spoiling the blond boy.

The six-year-old even has his own Instagram page with a massive 1.2m followers.

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal striker is one of the most lavish players in the Premier League from owning a fleet of fast cars worth more than £1m to having a large collection of jewellery and expensive watches.

The ex-Dortmund star has two sons and he often dresses them up with designers wears like Moschino, Gucci and Louis Vuitton clobber.

4. Lionel Messi

Barcelona's main man and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo are always pictured with their three sons Thiago, Ciro, and Mateo.

Being one of the world's most popular people, Messi opts for spectacular isolation when he pics is holidays.

