We really enjoyed it - Ghanaian couple who used tricycle wedding car

A newlywed couple in Kumasi threw caution to the wind and became the toast of the city when they hit the streets of the city in a tricycle popularly known as 'Mahama Camboo’ or ‘Adeideta’ for their wedding.

The husband, Michael Kwesi, expressed the kind of joy he felt on that day when bigger vehicles paved the way for them to drive through town even amidst traffic.

“I felt like a President. In fact, I was excited,” Mr. Kwesi said excitedly.

Kwesi and his wife, Melody sat on the ‘pragya’ from Miklin Hotel through to the central business district in Kumasi, leaving onlookers marveled and impressed while others chased them with their phones to get a glimpse of the ‘daring’ couple.

Mr. and Mrs. Kwesi

“Woow! What a wedding? One of the best in weddings in town”; comments from some onlookers in the video describing the wedding as brilliantly organized.

According to Kwesi, just GHC 300 which is approximately N24k, got them three tricycle for the day’s wedding which accommodated the entire bridal trail and the newly-wed couple.

Not ruling out the fact that people would assume he chose that ride because of his inability to afford a luxurious car, Mr. Kwesi said he saw it as adventurous and an occasion to make difference and create options for others.

The idea was first borne by Mr. Kwesi and later endorsed by his wife who described the experience as the supreme moment in her life. She said her husband relied on her approval to ake the final decision.

“I really enjoyed it and wish to own one,” Mrs. Melody Kwesi said. She described the tricycle as simple and nice.

The couple want other young people to be free enough to take bold decisions that would favour them rather than overburden themselves and or follow the crowd.

Mr. Michael Kwesi is a worker at Kumasi Senior High Technical School and an I.T tutor while his wife, Madam Melody Kwesi is a business woman.

