Trouble for Nigerians abusing spy number plates, sirens as police take action

Five Bankers Sacked, Police Officers Questioned Over Offa Robbery

24/04/2018 07:37:00
Adekunle Gold Sets Coachella Target For Himself

24/04/2018 07:38:00
Fayose Tells Corpers What To Do If He Asks Them To Rig Election For Him

24/04/2018 07:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

0out of 5

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

0out of 5

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

0out of 5

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

0out of 5

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

0out of 5

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Youssef Mansour

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

0out of 5

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
News

Trouble for Nigerians abusing spy number plates, sirens as police take action

by 24/04/2018 07:25:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) commences battle against abuse of sirens

- The taskforce is also mandated to target those who abuse supernumerary (SPY) number plates

- Ibrahim Idris earlier directed the those abusing SPY number plates to return them

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taskforce was constituted weeks after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, directed all holders of SPY number plates and siren to return them to the law enforcement agency’s transport officer and apply for re-validation.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has constituted a six-member taskforce on the abuse of supernumerary (SPY) number plates and siren by unauthorised persons in the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taskforce was constituted weeks after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, directed all holders of SPY number plate and siren to return them to the law enforcement agency’s transport officer and apply for re-validation.

READ ALSO: 50-year-old man faces police after molesting, impregnating his 21-year-old daughter

Idris had also said that a task force would be formed at the command levels by state commissioners of police to ensure compliance.

The report noted that the statement by the command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said that the taskforce headed by Yahaya Gambo would ensure arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Manzah said that the taskforce was mandated to also check road users without number plates on their vehicles.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property.

He solicited for the cooperation of members of the public and advised those with SPY number plates to revalidate them.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force said on Monday, April 23, that it has arrested three suspects in connection with the killing of a policeman that guarded the Abuja farm house of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The deputy force spokesman, Aremu Adeniran, stated this while briefing journalists on the arrest in Abuja.

Nigeria Breaking news: 50-year-old man inseminates daughter, blames the devil | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

