Trouble for Nigerians abusing spy number plates, sirens as police take action

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taskforce was constituted weeks after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, directed all holders of SPY number plates and siren to return them to the law enforcement agency’s transport officer and apply for re-validation.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has constituted a six-member taskforce on the abuse of supernumerary (SPY) number plates and siren by unauthorised persons in the territory.

Idris had also said that a task force would be formed at the command levels by state commissioners of police to ensure compliance.

The report noted that the statement by the command’s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said that the taskforce headed by Yahaya Gambo would ensure arrest and prosecution of offenders.

Manzah said that the taskforce was mandated to also check road users without number plates on their vehicles.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property.

He solicited for the cooperation of members of the public and advised those with SPY number plates to revalidate them.

