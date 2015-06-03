Latest News

Five Bankers Sacked, Police Officers Questioned Over Offa Robbery

24/04/2018 07:37:00
Adekunle Gold Sets Coachella Target For Himself

24/04/2018 07:38:00
Fayose Tells Corpers What To Do If He Asks Them To Rig Election For Him

24/04/2018 07:40:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

Samih Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Stephen Saad

Jannie Mouton

Michiel Le Roux

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop David Oyedepo

Ramson Mumba

UPDATE: Identity of Nigerian man burnt to death in South Africa revealed as Ebuka Nwaogu

24/04/2018 07:18:00

- A Nigerian man has been killed in South Africa by unidentified people

- The deceased, identified as Clement Ebuka Nwaogu, was burnt to death after his vehicle was set ablaze

- According to reports, two vehicles were set ablaze in two separate incidents

The Nigerian man burnt to death in South Africa has been identified as Clement Ebuka Nwaogu. The deceased was burnt to death in Rustenburg, South Africa, after his vehicle was set ablaze by yet-to-be identified people.

However, the country’s North West police did not believe the incident was related to violent protests in the area this week, according to media reports on Sunday, April 22, NAN reports.

Two vehicles were set alight in two separate incidents by a group of unidentified people, multiple reports said.

READ ALSO: Senator kicks against Niger state govt's N21.5bn Sukuk bond

No one had been arrested and police were investigating, the South African Broadcasting Corporation reported police spokesperson Ofentse Mokgadi as having said.

The broadcasting corporation added: “We can confirm that in two separate incidents, two vehicles were burnt by unknown suspects. In one of the incidents, a man sustained serious burn wound injuries after being set alight. He later died in hospital. At this stage a motive is unknown and police are still investigating."

Calm returned to the area after days of protests calling for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The killing of the Nigerian came less than 10 days after another Nigerian ThankGod Okoro, 30, from Ogbaku in the Awgu local government area of Enugu state, was murdered.

Records show that no fewer than 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February, 2016. Unofficial estimates put the number of Nigerians residing in South Africa at about 800,000 majority of whom are young people.

Ebuka Nwaogu was burnt to death in South Africa.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigeria Union in South Africa confirmed the killing of a member named Kingsley Ikeri at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province on Wednesday, August 30. 2017.

According to the Union, 27-year-old Ikeri was a businessman and native of Mbaitolu in Imo.

Chairman of the union in the province Bartholomew Eziagulu told newsmen in Durban on Friday, September 1, 2017 that Ikeri was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

Source: Naija.ng

