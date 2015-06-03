'Jonathan Moyo congratulates Khupe'

Congratulations. And the reasons for the dismissal of the case with costs? https://t.co/PptSDAK3lY — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 24, 2018

Former Zanu-PF spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has congratulated Dr Thokozani Khupe after the dismissal of High Court application that was launched by Advocate Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T faction in the fight over the ownership of the party name and symbols.Prof Moyo tweeted "Congratulations. And the reasons for the dismissal of the case with costs?," responding to Khupe's deputy Obert Gutu.