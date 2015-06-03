'Mohadi under ICU in SA,' says Jonathan Moyo

'Mohadi under ICU in SA,' says Jonathan Moyoby Bridget Makura 24/04/2018 12:04:00 0 comments 1 Views
The 68-year-old was conspicuous by his absence at Independence Day celebrations held last week. He also missed a hearing convened by the Mines and Energy portfolio committee on Thursday where he was scheduled to give oral evidence into the controversy surrounding the missing diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion.
Moyo also claimed that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga makes at least two life-threatening emergency visits a week to Harare's Trauma Center.
Moyo twitted, "1. Mohadi under ICU in SA.
"2. Bleechy Chiwenga makes at least two life threatening emergency visits a week to Hre's Trauma Center."3. Mnangagwa told the Chinese prior to China trip, he won't see signed projects takeoff as he fears for his life & future!"
