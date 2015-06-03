'Mohadi under ICU in SA,' says Jonathan Moyo

EXILED former Higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed that Vice President Kembo Mohadi who quietly slipped to neighbouring South Africa recently to get medical attention is "under ICU" in that country.

The 68-year-old was conspicuous by his absence at Independence Day celebrations held last week. He also missed a hearing convened by the Mines and Energy portfolio committee on Thursday where he was scheduled to give oral evidence into the controversy surrounding the missing diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion.

Moyo also claimed that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga makes at least two life-threatening emergency visits a week to Harare's Trauma Center.

TROUBLE IN #COUPGOVT: 1. Mohadi under ICU in SA. 2. Bleechy Chiwenga makes at least two life threatening emergency

visits a week to Hre's Trauma Center. 3. Mnangagwa told the Chinese prior to China trip, he won't see signed projects takeoff as he fears for his life & future! pic.twitter.com/7ScNWRmXdy — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 23, 2018

