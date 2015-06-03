G40 cabal sings the blues

G40 cabal sings the bluesby Bridget Makura 24/04/2018 11:52:00 0 comments 1 Views
Former Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Jason Machaya, former deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chitatidzo Mabuwa, Kwekwe Central legislator Masango "Blackman" Matambanadzo, former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Annastacia Ndlovu and former deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Fred Moyo had all submitted their CVs to contest in party primary elections, which are now scheduled for April 29.
The revolutionary party primaries were initially scheduled for 5 May.
