Man bashes cheating sugar mummy

A 26-year-old Mberengwa man was sentenced to three months in prison for bashing his 46-year-old cougar for allegedly flirting with another man, the court heard.

Freedom Moyo from Chimoko Village under Chief Negove in Mberengwa appeared before Mberengwa Magistrate Shepherd Njanja facing assault charges.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison, wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour for the next five years.

It is the State's case that Moyo found his lover Grace Gumbo standing with another man whose name was not disclosed in court, the two seemed to have been flirting with each other and it angered him.

He went berserk and started insulting Gumbo calling her a prostitute; he then went on to attack her.

The court heard that Gumbo was severely beaten by her young lover. Moyo was then arrested on the spot by a mob that witnessed and stopped the fight.

The case was reported to the police leading to his subsequent appearance in court.