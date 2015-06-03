Zanu-PF candidates told to shun dirty politics

Zanu-PF candidates for primary elections in Matabeleland South Province have been encouraged to remain united and avoid dirty politics as the race to represent the party in the harmonised elections hots up.

This was said by the Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairperson, Rabelani Choene during a provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Gwanda yesterday.

Names of those cleared by the party's National Elections Directorate, who will be participating in the National Assembly, Senatorial, women's quarter and local government primary elections were announced during the PCC.

Choene said some candidates did not make the list, urging them to direct their queries to the National Political Commissar, Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje.

To the contesting candidates, Choene said they still belong to one party hence the need for the members to remain united.

"There is really no need for smear campaigning and backstabbing each other. I therefore urge party members to remain united so that we win the coming harmonised elections," he said.

Sitting and aspiring legislators who spoke to the ZBC News said despite the limited time to campaign, they are confident that the electorate will choose people who will best represent the party in the harmonised elections.

"There are about eight of us in Insiza South Constituency, which is show of democracy but at the end of the day, the best men will win" said Malaki Nkomo.

"What is important is for the electorate to choose someone who will win against the opposition that's all," said Gumbo.

Over 462 candidates had submitted their curricula vitae (CVs) so that they participate in the intra-party polls slated for this Sunday.

The meeting was told that the election will be conducted in one day at polling centres to be announced.

Campaign for ED

In Mashonaland Central Province, Politburo member, Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri urged primary election candidates to campaign for the revolutionary party's presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Be reminded that as you campaign for yourselves, you should continue campaigning for the party's presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa," he said.

The party's Provincial Chairperson, Kazembe Kazembe said the number of candidates in the primary elections shows democracy at play.

In Mashonaland Central Province, only Kenneth Musanhi is unopposed for the Bindura North Constituency, while Mt Darwin South Constituency has 20 candidates vying for the seat.