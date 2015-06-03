Latest News

24/04/2018 11:20:00
#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Prince Charles and Middletons expected as first royal baby visitors

Delighted orangutan hugs its mother as they are released into the jungle after being saved

Deaf 'bird whisperer' forms rare bond with feathered...

Pictured: The Norwegian Bliss cruise ship, which has a Go-Kart track on its top deck

Aleksandr Kogan given data by Facebook in 2013, MPs told

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Bensalah

Nassef Sawiris

Jim Ovia

Chris Kirubi

Ramson Mumba

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

Kenya dams 'a flood risk' after heavy rains

by 24/04/2018 10:17:00 0 comments 1 Views
  • 24 April 2018
Flooding in Ngaremara, Meru county, KenyaImage copyright @KenyaRedCross
Image caption Homes have been submerged leaving thousands homeless

Two dams in Kenya are close to overflowing because of heavy rains, threatening the lives of thousands of people, the Red Cross has told the BBC.

Abbas Gullet, the head of the Kenya Red Cross, advised people in east and central regions to move to higher ground because of the flood risk.

He said that 200,000 had already been displaced because of flooding, many staying in schools or open areas.

Roads have been submerged under water and there have also been landslides.

The two dams - Masinga and Kamburu - are fed by water from Mount Kenya.

  • Africa Live: More on this and other stories

People have been sharing pictures on social media of the aftermath of the flooding, including one of a Red Cross member of staff helping an elderly man in south-eastern Tana River county, where 50,000 have had to leave their homes.

Skip Twitter post by @KenyaRedCross

#MondayMotivation One of our staff members going through lengths to rescue those marooned by floodwaters in Tana River County, following heavy rains being experienced in most parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/TEY0sYl4sR

— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 23, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @KenyaRedCross

The rains have forced President Uhuru Kenyatta to cancel his travel plans to western Kenya, where marooned houses can be seen below. He was due to attend a high-profile conference and has now decided to read his speech via video link.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @KenyaRedCross

Reports of families marooned by floodwaters in Ahero, Kisumu, coming in. The Kenya #RedCross together with the county government of Kisumu is responding. pic.twitter.com/oy0yQ3a0dc

— Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) April 23, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post 2 by @KenyaRedCross

A drone shot shared by a local TV station shows a damaged section on a major road. It is in Mahi-Mahiu in the south-west where a huge crack that might one day split Africa into two appeared.

Skip Twitter post by @ntvkenya

The mess that is Narok- Mai Mahiu road. Kenya Police Service advices motorists to drive with caution and obey instructions by Traffic Police. #FloodsKe #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/hH79UZ0itD

— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) April 24, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @ntvkenya

The police posted a picture of this officer directing traffic on a flooded road.

Skip Twitter post by @NPSOfficial_KE

IG @JBoinnet commends Police Constable Abdi Galgalo of Sultan Hamud Police Station captured by a motorist while directing traffic on a flooded section of the Nairobi/Mombasa highway. His action exemplifies the selfless service rendered by many officers to Kenyans each day. pic.twitter.com/vCa5D1nlNh

— National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 23, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @NPSOfficial_KE

This aerial shot of Garissa town, in the north-east of the country where thousands have been displaced, shows the swollen River Tana.

Skip Twitter post by @RadioCitizenFM

#FloodsKe watch

River Tana in Garissa town pic.twitter.com/sFS2nHiyAJ

— Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) March 20, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @RadioCitizenFM

In the capital, Nairobi, one tweeter considered his options for getting home.

Skip Twitter post by @mmtairo

My way home every evening. But I have options...
1. Swim across
2. Use the overpass to KQ Pride Centre and drive through a KM of black cotton back to my house
3. Join Outering Rd and drive to Donholm or Umoja then turn back
4. Not go home

Viva Nairobi! pic.twitter.com/of1bNr8dCj

— Martin Tairo (@mmtairo) April 23, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @mmtairo

Another Nairobi tweeter sent out a rallying call for the city's residents to snap similar pictures to show the authorities that there is a drainage problem.

Skip Twitter post by @lagaless

Let's document Nairobi's drainage problem using this hashtag ???? #CityUnderWater. We are tired of Shouting Nairobi Floods, making them think it is an occasional problem.

Drainage is a persistent problem so. #CityUnderWater @KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/GzSvebEr3e

— LAGALESS 33° ???????? (@lagaless) April 24, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @lagaless

And some on social media appreciated that the flood waters had forced motorists to observe traffic rules. The notorious public buses called "matatus" - like the one in the tweet below - are not known for staying in single file.

Skip Twitter post by @MacOtani

The law against overlapping has been strictly implemented. ???? #FloodsKe pic.twitter.com/BAZi4ukn7t

— Mac Otani ???????? (@MacOtani) April 24, 2018
Report

End of Twitter post by @MacOtani

Click Here to Comment on this Article
