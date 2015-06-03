Latest News

“I Think I Should Go For Second Term” – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

News

French tycoon held over 'Africa corruption'

by 24/04/2018 09:58:00

Vincent Bolloré: French tycoon held over 'Africa corruption'

  • 24 April 2018
Vincent BolloréImage copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Mr Bolloré's holding company has denied any irregularities

French billionaire Vincent Bolloré has been detained for questioning by anti-corruption police near Paris.

Officers in Nanterre are asking him about suspected corruption in Africa, reports say. It comes days after he stepped down as chairman of the media group Vivendi.

His holding company the Bolloré Group has denied any irregularities.

It is alleged that a subsidiary helped two African presidents win power in return for lucrative contracts.

Two rival firms have taken the Bolloré Group to court over the concessions.

  • Africa Live: Updates on this and other stories

Mr Bolloré's business empire includes shipping, advertising, construction and media and has large interests in Africa. He is one of France's best-known businessmen.

Investigators are looking into allegations that his Havas advertising agency provided discounted communications advice to Guinean President Alpha Condé and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé at election time in return for the Bolloré Africa Logistics company being given licences to operate container ports in Conakry and Lomé.

All parties deny the allegations.

Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The Guinean government says there is nothing wrong with the contract for Conakry port

After the election in Guinea, Mr Condé terminated the contract of Conakry port's existing operator and gave it to the Bolloré Group.

A spokesman for the government of Guinea said there was nothing wrong with the contract for the shipping container terminal.

The Bolloré Group says that its long record of investment in Africa was already sufficient grounds for it to have been awarded the licences.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
