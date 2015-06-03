Latest News

PDP Reveals How Saraki Caused Dino Melaye’s Arrest, Tells Lawmakers What To Do

24/04/2018 16:43:00
“Federal Government Is Working Towards Reducing Cost Of Cancer Treatment” – Health Minister, Adewole

24/04/2018 16:49:00
Daddy Freeze Says Super Eagles Can’t Win 2018 World Cup, Reveals Why (See Why)

24/04/2018 16:56:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Couple recounts when they realized their son was born without eyes

Men accused of killing girls ‘bragged’ about photos of the teens

Allison Mack RELEASED on $5M bond and has to cut ties with cult Nxivm

Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr is hailed by the Tennessee lawmakers

Ivanka Trump dons a nautical dress to Macron welcome ceremony

Markus Jooste

Aliko Dangote

Mohammed Indimi

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Stephen Saad

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Police grill French billionaire Bollore over Africa graft allegations

by 24/04/2018 14:01:00

French police questioned billionaire Vincent Bollore on Tuesday over allegations his Groupe Bollore worked on the election campaigns of presidential candidates in two African countries in return for lucrative port contracts.

Shares in holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell as much as 8% on the news of his interrogation, while shares in Vivendi, in which the company holds a 20.5% stake, also fell around 1%.

Bollore, whose sprawling logistics empire is a corporate powerhouse in former French colonies across West Africa, is suspected of corrupting foreign public officials and complicity in corruption, his lawyer said. He denied any wrongdoing by Bollore.

"He's indeed being questioned as we speak," Olivier Baratelli said.

Groupe Bollore confirmed in a statement its African business interests were under investigation and said the probe related to the billing for work carried out in Guinea and Togo between 2009 and 2010 by its communications business Havas Worldwide.

It added it would cooperate with the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

The questioning of Bollore is a sign French authorities are stepping up their years-long investigation, and are prepared to take on one of France's wealthiest individuals who built a reputation as a corporate raider.

Bollore has a net worth of $7.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Weekly business magazine Challenges reported two weeks ago that Bollore had been summoned by judges investigating whether Havas was involved in influencing elections in West Africa.

The probe involves two separate cases, one in Guinea and the other in Togo. The French judges are examining whether Havas supported the electoral campaigns of candidates who once in office granted port concessions to Bollore's group, the magazine said.

"The link that some are trying to make between the winning of these concessions and the communication operations has no business logic and reveals a total lack of understanding of this industrial sector," Groupe Bollore said.

A spokesman for the Guinea government, Damantang Albert Camara, told Reuters by telephone "the port concession obtained by Bollore in Guinea was in strict compliance with the laws in force."

Bollore's legal woes add another challenge to his son Yannick, who the Vivendi board anointed as chairman after Bollore stepped down last week and who still heads Havas.

Vincent Bollore remains the owner of Groupe Bollore. A source close to Bollore said his departure as Vivendi chairman was not related to the investigation.

