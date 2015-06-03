Latest News

Latest News

“I Think I Should Go For Second Term” – Kano State Governor

24/04/2018 11:20:00
Latest News

#BBNaija: Bambam Reportedly Makes N25M From Sale Of Beauty Oil In 24Hours

24/04/2018 11:26:00
Latest News

NIMC Says ‘It Can’t Produce National Identity Cards For Everyone

24/04/2018 11:31:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Birthday girl screams in terror as she’s engulfed in flames when hydrogen balloons explode

0out of 5

CNN's Jake Tapper tells Ellen he had a 'rather large crush' on her

0out of 5

Emmnauel and Brigitte Macron spend full day with Trump and Melania

0out of 5

Trump warns Iran that it will 'have big problems' if it restarts its nuclear program

0out of 5

Yeti defends its belief in Second Amendment after dispute with NRA

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

Bon voyage Bryan Habana and thank you for the memories

by 24/04/2018 13:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

Bryan Habana had the speed and skill to evade trouble and wreak havoc on a rugby field‚ but ultimately he couldn’t outpace age and injuries‚ which forced him to call time on his career on Tuesday.

Habana‚ 34‚ announced that when the current French domestic season ends in June‚ he would retire from all rugby.

The KES boy who fell in love with rugby as a spectator at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final would eventually make his own mark on the tournament and become South Africa’s greatest wing.

"The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I've welcomed it in for a drink‚” Habana posted on social media.

"It's been more than a year of hoping‚ trying‚ pushing and willing to get back on the field for one last time‚ to taste the sweet victory or encounter that gut-wrenching despair.

"To hear the roar of the crowd or grab the pill out of the air. To make that last bone crunching tackle or score that last game-winning try.

"But it's unfortunately just not to be. I‚ like most‚ would have liked my career to have ended differently‚ but sometimes things don't turn out quite the way we hope for."

Habana started rugby life as a scrumhalf before making it into the pro ranks as a centre for the Lions.

He was selected as a centre for the SA Under-21 team in Scotland in 2004‚ but was moved to wing for their third Pool game against New Zealand.

Habana scored a hattrick in a 46-27 defeat.

Later that season‚ Jake White‚ Bok coach at the time‚ picked Habana from nowhere to be part of a Bok training squad for the Tri-Nations.

A few months later Habana was capped for the first time against England at Twickenham.

He came off the bench and scored a scorching try to announce his arrival on the world stage. Another 66 Test tries and 123 caps would follow.

For the past two years Habana has struggled to remain a first choice player at club Toulon while he also never gave up hope at one more tilt at playing for his beloved Springboks again.

Habana played the last of his 124 Tests on a fateful November‚ 2016 day in Florence‚ when the Boks lost to Italy for the first time.

Typically‚ in what would be his last outing in green and gold‚ Habana scored his 67th and final Test try. Equally typically he would’ve traded any personal glory for a Bok win.

In retrospect it was an ignominious way to sign off what had been a stellar Test career that made Habana the most sought after property in world rugby at one stage.

Before that match Habana spoke passionately about his love of the game and of the Boks‚ but also of the pressure he was under at Toulon to play more rugby for the club that was paying him a princely wage.

“When I first moved to Toulon they new that I still wanted to play for the Springboks‚ which I stipulated in my contract‚” Habana said on the eve of the Florence Test.

“Toulon are a little unhappy with me. Over the past four years I have missed about 32 games due to my Springbok commitments. I understand their frustration because I’m never involved in the first part of the season.”

Since then Habana has stayed loyal to Toulon as former Bok coach Allister Coetzee looked to locally-based players.

Bryan Gary Habana‚ named after Manchester United legend Bryan Robson‚ became world rugby player of the year in 2007 after scoring eight tries at the World Cup in France.

His scoring exploits‚ which included a brace in the semi-final against Argentina‚ was a huge factor in the Springboks’ march to the world title.

Habana played two more World Cups‚ and holds the record for most tries at the tournament with 15‚ which he shares with the late Jonah Lomu. A hattrick against the USA at the 2015 tournament equalled Lomu’s record.

His 67 Test tries are also a record by a tier one Test player‚ three more than Australia’s David Campese and only two short of the overall record of 69 held by Japan’s Daisuke Ohata.

“We have been privileged to have witnessed the career of Bryan Habana‚ who will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the great legends of Springbok rugby‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“During a career that spanned more than a decade and a half‚ he stood out as one of the most professional players ever to don the Springbok jersey‚ and over the years Bryan has been central to many of the most memorable occasions in the era of professional rugby.”

MILESTONES:

2003-Makes Lions debut – scores 17 tries in 21 appearances

2004-Selected for SA Under-21

2004-Makes Bok debut vs. England at Twickenham‚ Scores try

2004-Wins SA Young Player of Year

2005-Makes Blue Bulls and Bulls debuts. Makes 61 Super Rugby appearances for Bulls‚ scoring 37 tries

2005-Plays in first Tri-Nations. Scores three tries

2005-Wins SA Rugby Player of the Year

2007-Scores late try that gives Bulls and SA first Super Rugby victory

2007-Scores four tries in a Test vs. Samoa

2007-Scores a record [Shared with Jonah Lomu] eight tries at RWC 2007

2007-Boks win World Cup

2007-World Player of the Year

2007-SA Player of the Year

2009-Boks win series against British & Irish Lions. Scores two tries

2009-Boks win Tri-Nations. Scores two tries

2010-Makes Stormers debut. Earns 57 caps and scores 19 tries by 2013

2011-Scores 39th Test try‚ against Namibia‚ breaking the record he shared with Joost van der Westhuizen

2012-SA Player of Year

2013-Makes debut for Toulon

2013-Scores 50th Test try.

2014-100th Test cap. Fourth SA player to reach the mark

2015-Hattrick vs. USA at RWC takes him to 15 tournament tries. Also becomes leading tier one Test try-scorer with 66

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More