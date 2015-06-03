Important info about subjects needed to study Computer Science in Nigeria

Want to find out the subjects needed to study Computer Science in Nigeria? With this information, you will be able to prepare for the exams properly and become a student of a prestigious university.

JAMB subject combination for Computer Science

You have to pass these subjects in JAMB UTME:

Math;

Physics;

Students are free to choose the third subject from Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics, Geography.

You should aim to get grades above 200. However, if we have at least 180 this is also enough to apply.

O Level subjects needed to study Computer Science in Nigeria

You need to get five credits in these subjects:

English Language;

Mathematics;

Physics;

Two other science subjects.

Direct entry to Computer Science course

You also may get direct entry with:

Two A/L passes in science disciplines (including Math);

NCE with at least Merit in Mathematics plus other Science and Social Science subject.

Universities offering Computer Science

If you are sure that you can meet the above stated requirements, it’s time to choose one of the following schools:

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Abia State University (ABSU)

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

University of Ibadan (UI)

University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT)

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Ambrose Alli University (AAU)

Anambra State University (ANSU)

Bayero University Kano (BUK)

Benue State University (BSU)

Bingham University (BINGHAM)

Bowen University (BU)

Caritas University (CARITAS)

Delta State University (DELSU)

Gombe State university (GOMSU)

Lagos State University (LASU)

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

University of Jos (UNIJOS)

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)

Usman Dan Fodio University (UDUSOK)

Kaduna State university (KASU)

Madonna University (MADONNA)

Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA)

kogi State University (KSU)

Kwara State University (KWASU)

Nasarawa State University (NSUK)

Ekiti State University (EKSU)

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU)

Crawford University (CRAWFORD)

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU)

Covenant University (CU)

Obong University (OU)

Redeemer’s University (RUN)

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU)

Western Delta University (WDU)

Novena University (NOVENA)

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

Bauchi State University (BASU)

Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA)

Federal University, Lafia (FUL)

Federal University, Oye-ekiti (FUOYE)

Federal University, Wukari (FUWUKARI)

Fountain University (FOUNTAIN)

Godfrey Okoye University (GO)

Landmark University (LANDMARK)

Lead City University (LCU)

Paul University (PAUL)

Rhema University (RHEMA)

Taraba State University (TASU)

University Of Mkar (UNIMKAR)

Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (NPA)

Federal University Gusau (FUGUS)

Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK)

Yobe State University (YSU)

Federal University Gashua (FUGASHUA)

Gregory University, Uturu (GUU)

Al-Qalam University, Katsina (AUK)

Sokoto State University (SSU)

Ritman University (RITMAN)

We hope that this post was useful and your admission attempt will be successful. Good luck!

