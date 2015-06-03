Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye reportedly jumps off police van, lands in hospital (photos)

Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after allegedly jumping off a moving police van that was conveying him to a court in Lokoja, Kogi state.

According to an eyewitness, this incident happened around Area 1 roundabout in Abuja on Tuesday, April 24.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Gunmen storm Benue church, reportedly kill 15 worshippers

Senator Dino Melaye in hospital. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo

It was reported that the Kogi senator was injured from the impact and was rushed to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi district of Abuja

Dino Melye being attended to by medical personnel. Credit: Facebook, Sumner Shagari Sambo

Daily Trust however in their own report claimed Senator Melaye escaped police custody after some thugs loyal to the Kogi senator allegedly whisked him away.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

They claimed “the suspected thugs in two Hilux pick up double-crossing the police escort jerked up Melaye and threw him into one of the van and speed off.”

NAIJ.com had reported that Melaye was arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it received information that Melaye whose residence was besieged on Monday, April 23, by security agents was again arrested early Tuesday, April 24 and moved to the SARS Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja, which Vanguard says is located just opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria junction along the Area 1 expressway.

Nigeria Breaking news: 50-year-old man inseminates daughter, blames the devil | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng