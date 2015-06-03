Super Eagles captain assures the team will give their best against England

- Mikel Obi has given his word that Super Eagles will give their best against England

Mikel John Obi has assured the Super Eagles will be at their best for the international friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium on June, 2, 2018.

Speaking to thenff.com on Tuesday, the Tiajin Teda midfielder said there will be no option for the three –time African champions, other than to give their best at the World Cup.

“The match comes up only two weeks before our first match at the FIFA World Cup. It will be a big occasion and a big match for both teams as we both look forward to our respective first matches in Russia.

“England is a special place for me having spent so many years playing there, and it is one country I love to go to. We (Super Eagles) are already talking to ourselves and everyone is looking forward to the game.”

Gernot Rohr's side will also be playing the Czech Republic three days later before the mundial kicks-off proper a week later.

Nigeria will engage Croatia in their first match at their first group match at the soccerfiesta on June, 16, before games against Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

England will lock horns with Tunisia in their first match before matches against Panama and Belgium in Group G.

Tickets for the England/Nigeria match are still selling with the lowest ticket going for the sum of £35 (N17,000). There are also tickets for £70 (N35,000), £55 (N27,000) and £45 (N22,000).

