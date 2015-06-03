Davido set to release new song on April 30, Chioma's birthday

It is only when a man is in love that you get to see some really interesting sides to him and Davido is no different.

Earlier on, Davido wowed fans and viewers at the grand finale of the BBNaija show with his amazing performance. Well, it appears the singer is still fired up to release some banger songs.

Perhaps, the presence of Chioma Rowland in his life is doing more good than we imagined. Due to his history with women, one could hardly imagine the singer turning soft for a lady.

Well, Chioma definitely has the If singer locked down and clearly love struck. He recently took to social media to reveal that he plans to release a single and video on April 30 which is also a 'special person's birthday'.

See post below:

Well asides his adorable children whose birthday does not fall on April 30, the only other special person he could be referring to is his one and only Chioma.

As expected, his fans on Instagram took to assuming he was referring to Chioma and that the song would probably be about her or even named after her.

See reactions below:

Reactioms to his post Source: Instagram/davidoofficial

Ever since the beginning of Davido and Chioma's relationship, the singer has seized every opportunity to show off his woman and tells anyone who cares to listen that he's in love.

We however look forward to the song he plans to release soon.

