Cee-C permit me to wash your cloths for two months - Nigerian lady begs

- A Nigerian lady has offered to wash Cee-C's cloths for two months

- The lady who made the offer to prove her love for Cee-C stated that she would do so for free

- She also revealed that her love for the controversial ex-BBNaija housemate would never die

Since the Big Brother Naija 2018 came to an end on Sunday, April 22, many Nigerians have been showing their love and support for housemates. NAIJ.com recently reported that an artist painted a portrait of Miracle to show his support for the BBNaija 2018 winner.

Another Nigerian has come out to show love for another housemate who recently completed the BBNaija Double Wahala edition. The lady showed love for controversial ex-housemate Cee-C.

The lady identified simply as Mary begged to wash Cee-C's cloths for two months. Mary who made the offer on Instagram, further expressed her love for the pretty lady.

READ ALSO: Nigerians react as Miracle wins BBNaija 2018

According to Mary, that's the only way for her to show her love for Cee-C. She added that she has nothing else to offer Cee-C but prays.

Mary further expressed that she would be the happiest woman on earth if Cee-C permits her offer. She said: "Cee-c my love 4 u will nva die oooo i may nt have any materialistic tin 2 offer u, bt all i can offer u ryt nw is prayer nd pls if only u can permit me 2 wash ur cloths 4 2months 4 free i will b d most happiest woman on earth…..i love u strong baby God bless u."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News App

Cee-C had come in first runner up for the reality show on Sunday, April 22. She won the position with 28.04% votes.

BBNaija 2018: Here’s why you should vote for Miracle, Alex and Tobi | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng