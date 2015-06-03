JUST IN: Saraki announces special panel to strengthen security in National Assembly

- Thugs stormed the Nigerian Senate chamber on Wednesday, April 18, and stole the mace

- The thugs allegedly sponsored by suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, later dumped the Senate's symbol of authority by the road side

- Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has constituted a panel to look into the invasion

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, today, Tuesday, Monday, April 24, announced that the National Assembly will be constituting a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to investigate the invasion of the Nigerian Senate.

NAIJ.com gathered that the committee will also be tasked with coming up with recommendations that will ensure that such security breaches do not reoccur in both the Senate and the House.

Saraki urged security agencies to strengthen security in National Assembly. Photo credit: SP media team

“We have also directed our security agencies, head of services and the Inspector General of Police to look at how to strengthen the security of the National Assembly to ensure that this kind of security lapses never occur again,” Saraki said.

Saraki also commended the chamber staff of the National Assembly for their gallantry and courage during last Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate by sponsored thugs.

His words: “My Distinguished colleagues and I would like to thank the chamber staff for their gallantry courage during the invasion of the Senate Chamber on Wednesday, 18th April 2018.

“We want to thank you immensely, particularly two of your colleagues, Chuks and Sandra, who have been admitted due to the invasion — we are happy to see them recovering and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“We also want to thank everybody for the role that they played in defending the democracy in the country. We have also resolved to tighten the security of the National Assembly and we need the co-operation of all members of the public to please co-operate with us as we do this.”

Saraki had last weekend visited the home of a female sergeant-at-arms officer, Sandra Davou, who got injured during the scuffle that occurred when the Senate was invaded.

Saraki commended Davou and her colleagues who had put up a spirited fight to prevent the invaders from gaining access to the Senate chambers.

The Senate presidentwas accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Isa Hamma Misau and Senator Baba Kaka Garbai.

Source: Naija.ng