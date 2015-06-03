Police move senator Melaye to Lokoja

- Dino Melaye, has been moved to Lokoja, Kogi state by the operatives of the Nigeria Police drawn from its Special Anti-Robbery Squad

- Melaye was moved to Abuja after being arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad

- There is a speculation that the senator is expected to be paraded among other hardened criminals

The embattled senator representing Kogi west senatorial district under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dino Melaye, has been moved to Lokoja, by the operatives of the Nigeria police drawn from its Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

Vanguard reports that senator Melaye who was taken into SARS detention facility, located opposite the old Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN junction along the Area 1 expressway, Abuja, was moved out around 12 noon today in police vehicle heavily manned by SARS operatives.

NAIJ.com gathered that the senator is expected to be paraded later this evening among other hardened criminals who implicated him in the crime that necessitated his arrest.

According to a report from the police, the parade of Melaye and other criminal suspects among them the re-arrested suspects who had escaped from prison cell, is to be conducted by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Aremu Adediran, a Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP)

He is to carry out the parade assignment on behalf of his immediate boss, Jimoh Moshood, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, who is currently in China on a course.

The report also stated that before being moved out into the waiting vehicle for onward journey to his home state, Melaye was handcuffed to avoid possible escape from the security operatives.

Attempts for inquiry from the Force Headquarters’ deputy image maker were not successful as he refused to pick calls made to his known telephone lines.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Melaye has been arrested by operatives of the SARS.

Melaye was arrested early Tuesday, April 24 and moved to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Headquarters, Guzape, Abuja.

Melaye spoke in a telephone conversation sounding rattled, as background conversation suggested a struggle between him and some of the operatives after which his mobile lines were switched off.

