Tboss looks super adorable in this red-themed photo shoot

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Idowu Tokunbo popularly known as Tboss is indeed very beautiful.

The model and actress shared a lovely red themed photo shoot she had, looking all lovely and graceful in her red outfit.

In the post she shared, she adored herself, calling herself a goddess and a queen as she narrated how difficult it was to come up with the beautiful images.

READ ALSO: Lady regrets ignoring BBNaija winner Miracle in 2016

She wrote: "Queen Goddess in Red... Allow me Unapologetically Flatter myself in these photos- Like Damnnn. And if I was to tell y’all the story behind this shoot nobody would even believe me because of how Fantastic everything turned out! Lesson is- People see the end result Only & can care less about The process, you must have gone through to achieve what you have or where you are. The secret is not to ever let their words bring you down. Many thanks to The Amazing Team that Ensured This Project Was A Success. You Guys Are Amazing"

See pictures below.

PAY ATTENTION: Get best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Top-4 Things That Could Only Happen In Nigeria - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng