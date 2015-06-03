French Football magazine apologizes to Iniesta for not winning Ballon d'Or

- A magazine in France has apologized to Iniesta for not winning the Ballon d'Or

Andres Iniesta has been given an unprecedented apology from France Football magazine having never been awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona playmaker has never won the most-priced individual award despite a legendary career with the Catalan club and the Spanish national team where he won four Champions League titles, Euro 2008 and 2012, and the 2010 World Cup.

The 33-year-old is set to leave his boyhood club this summer in grand style after 22 years at the Nou Camp, which has led to the game paying tribute to his legacy in Catalonia.

"Perdon Andres" (forgive us Andres) read a piece in the French football magazine, penned by editor Pascal Ferre, in which he describes the omission as a "democratic anomaly."

"What follows is not quite an editorial. it was all agreed on (by France Football) a while ago to avoid any misunderstanding.

"For us, (Iniesta) wasn’t just a player, he was the player.

"His generosity, team play and altruism has certainly deprived him of an even more majestic recognition (the Ballon d’Or).

"He has proven that the brain is definitely the most important thing when it comes to being a champion.

"Iniesta is one of the great absences when it comes to Ballon D’or winners. This is painful to us.

"We can only hope that a divine performance at the World Cup helps us to repair this democratic anomaly."

Iniesta rounded off the goalkeeper in Barca's 5-0 trouncing of Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final played at the Wanda Metropolitano at the weekend.

Enersto Valverde's side are currently the only unbeaten side in La Liga playing 33 matches, winning 25, and drawing just eight games.

The Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League quarter finals by Roma after playing a 4-4 aggregate but the Romans qualified on the away goal rule.

