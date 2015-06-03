Why does your Twitter bio begin with 'wife' - Adichie questions Hillary Clinton

- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has asked Hillary Clinton why her Twitter bio starts with 'wife'

- Adichie wondered why Clinton's husband's Twitter bio did not begin with 'husband'

- Clinton's response to this was that women should be able to celebrate both their accomplishments and their relationships

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the famous Nigerian novelist interviewed Hillary Clinton, the former United States presidential aspirant at a Pen World Voices Festival lecture at the Cooper Union in Manhattan on Sunday, April 22.

During the session, Adichie interrogated Clinton as to why she has her Twitter biodata beginning with the word 'wife', The Slot reports.

Adichie said: “In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother'. And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset.

And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband’. "

To this, Clinton replied that women should be able to celebrate both their accomplishments and their relationships. She remarked: “You know, at the end of the day, it won’t matter if you got a raise, it won’t matter if you wrote a great book, if you are not also someone who values relationships.

"It shouldn’t be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you. That is how you should be thinking about your life, and living it.

"If you are someone who primarily defines your life in relationship to others, then more power to you, and live that life the way Barbara Bush lived that life, and how proud she was to do it.

"But I think most of us as women in today’s world end up in the middle. Wanting to have relationships, wanting to invest in them, nurture them, but also pursuing our own interests."

