Jubilation in Brazil as Neymar steps up recovery ahead of World Cup

Paris Saint Germain star forward, Neymar, has handed Brazil a huge World Cup boost after ditching the crutches to go on bicycle ridding with friends.

The former Barca star is in a race to be fit for the tournament in Russia after a fractured foot has kept him on the sidelines since February.

Neymar has previously been spotted with crutches but donned just a pair of black shorts and a black cap as he recovers from surgery on a metatarsal injury.

The 26-year-old wore a pair of wireless headphones as he moved the camera to show his close friends Gil Cebola and Rica Rosa riding topleess next to him.

In his Instagram story Neymar wrote:"Bike ride on the little bicycle with Rica and Gil."

The Brazil national team captain appeared to be in fine shape despite suggesting he will know his World Cup fate in three weeks time.

Neymar while speaking about his recovery said:"There isn’t an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I’m not mistaken, I’m not sure, on May 17.

“I’ll be cleared to play. Then I’ll see, it depends on how things develop, it depends on my next exams. It has not been decided.

“I hope I won’t watch the World Cup on TV!

“I will have enough time to prepare. It’s evolving well. I will arrive better than I was before.”

Before his injury the Brazilian superstar was having a stunning first season in Paris, scoring 28 goals in 30 matches for the French champions.

