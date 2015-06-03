26-year-old man creates realistic portrait of BBNaija winner Miracle

- A young Nigerian artist Taofeek Sanni has created a beautiful portrait of BBNaija 2018 winner

- The young man revealed that he made the portrait because he admires the BBNaija winner

- Sanni who had been a fan of Miracle since day one decided to paint a portrait for him and he has finally completed the painting

Taofeek Sanni, a talented Nigerian visual artist and a died-hard Miracle fan has completed a portrait he was painting for the BBNaija 2018 winner. The young man who had been a fan of Miracle from day one shared the photos of the complete portrait.

The 26-year-old man who declared his love for Miracle Ikechukwu, the Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, stated that he supports Miracle because he has an amazing personality.

At the beginning of the Double Wahala edition of BBNaija, the artist who declared his support for Miracle had teamed up with team Miracle to paint a portrait for the reality TV star. The painting was shared across social media at different stages.

He announced that the painting has finally been completed days after Miracle emerged as winner of the show.

NAIJ.com gathered that Sanni is from Oyo state and a graduated of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Sanni said: "My name is Sanni Taofeek, I am from Oyo state but I am based in Abeokuta. I graduated from MAPOLY. I just love Miracle's personality and I don't do tribal sentiment. I believe in the young pilot

And I don't believe Big Brother Naija winners should always be singers we should embrace other talents which Miracle did in the house, he plays soccer, draws and he loves painting"

Miracle won the ultimate grand prize of N25million cash, a brand new SUV among other prizes. He also won a million naira as the housemate with the overall fastest time in the Friday arena games. He won with votes of 38.18%.

Source: Naija.ng